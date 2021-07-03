Chennai, July 3: In a shocking incident, a man in Chennai murdered his techie wife after she repeatedly told him to stop cheating people. Reports inform that the man tried to cover up the murder as a COVID-19 death and fool the family members. According to a report by TOI, the couple usually fought over things following which the accused decided of killing his wife. On June 22, the accused, identified as Srikanth Reddy, had a heated argument with his wife Bhuvaneswari at midnight, following which he suffocated her to death using a pillow.

According to details by cops, the accused went to the supermarket the next day and purchased a large size suitcase. He stuffed his wife's body into the suitcase, hired a car and went to an isolated spot near the SVRR government general hospital and dumped the suitcase there. Later in the evening, he returned to the same spot with some petrol and set his wife's body ablaze. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pours Boiling Oil on Mother-in-Law in Krishna District After Dispute Over Money.

The couple has an 18-month-old daughter. The accused had left the toddler with his in-laws and told them that his wife died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital at Hyderabad. To hide his heinous act, the man went on to say that the hospital staff had cremated her body.

The incident came to light after the Alipiri police managed to identify the burnt remains of his wife's body in the news. The accused tried to flee to Bengaluru, but eventually was nabbed by the Police. Additional SP E Supraja told reporters that the accused was taken into custody near the Tirupati zoo park road when he was trying to board a bus to Bengaluru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).