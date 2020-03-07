Tirumala: 14 Arrested for Eating Chicken Biryani, Consuming Liquor Near Bata Gangamma Temple

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Tirumala, March 7: Andhra Pradesh Police have recently arrested 14 people for eating chicken and consuming liquor at holy place Tirumala, The Hans India reported. The cops acted on a tip-off. The consumption of alcohol and non-veg food is prohibited at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. However, some devotees neglect the order and break the rules. Mutton Biryani Served As Prasad in Tamil Nadu’s Muniyandi Temple During Mega Feast.

According to the report, the cops came to know that some people were eating chicken biryani and drinking alcohol near Bata Gangamma Temple in Tirumala Tirupati. Acting swiftly, the police reached the spot and nabbed the accused.Uttar Pradesh Government Plans to Ban Sale of Meat and Liquor in Ayodhya District.

The people tried to escape. However, the police chased them. The accused were taken to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's Ashwini Hospital for medical examination. The 14 accused have been booked under Tirumala Notified Area Act and prohibition and excise act. An investigation is underway.