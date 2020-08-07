West Godavari, August 7: At the same time of Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday, the foundation stone of a temple was also laid in Andhra Pradesh. But for the temple of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Yes, you heard it right, YSRCP supporters in Rajampalem village in Gopalapuram Mandal of West Godavari district are constructing a temple for the party chief and the CM, the New Indian Express reported.

The initiative has been taken by YSRC leader K Nageswar Rao and is backed by Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatarao, who also laid the foundation stone. According to the report, the temple is estimated to cost Rs 10 lakh and will be built in an spread over five cents of land. Telangana Farmer Bussa Krishna Worships US President Donald Trump Daily: Watch Video to Believe.

Watch Video:

Speaking to media, Venkatarao said that everyone goes to temple, church or masjid to seek something, but even gods may delay answering. "This temple is being built thinking of Jagan as a god who grants any prayers without even asking,” Gopalapuram MLA said. He also referred to several schemes being implemented by Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

This is not the first time that YSRCP leaders have shown bizarre behaviour. Last year, after the YSRCP government came to power, Nellore MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy took oath in the Assembly in the name of Chief Minister Jagan Reddy.

