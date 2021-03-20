Mumbai, March 20: In a horrifying incident, a man reportedly sexually abused and raped a female dog in Kalina area of Mumbai's Santacruz. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera. A complaint has been filed against the man at Vakola police station under Section 377 of IPC for 'unnatural sex' and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 1960. The accused identified as Toufeek Ahmad, a hawker who sells bread in the locality, has left for his native place, as per reports. From Ahmed Shahi to Mahesh, Why Humans Rape Animals, Know Everything about Zoophilia and Bestiality and Psyche Behind the Heinous Crime.

"The accused man is a hawker who sells bread in the locality. In the CCTV video he is clearly seen raping the dog, which is bestiality. After the FIR was lodged this week, the Valoka police went to his local address to nab him. However, he has reportedly left for his native place in Uttar Pradesh. We request the police to arrest him soon,'' Savita Mahajan, the chairperson of Animal Rescue And Care Trust (ARAC), who lodged the FIR against the man, told Times of India. Animal Cruelty! Madhya Pradesh Man Repeatedly Rapes Dog, Gets Arrested After His Heinous Bestiality Crime Was Caught in Viral Video.

A similar incident was reported from Mumbai last week, when a 65-year-old vegetable vendor identified as Ahmad Shahi was arrested by the police for sexually exploiting dogs. Shahi has been booked under Sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 429 (harming animals) and section (11)(1)(a) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 1960.

