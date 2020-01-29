Anti-CAA-NRC Stir in Mumbai: Thousands Form Human Chain From Oshiwara to Amboli to Protest Against Centre's Citizenship Law

Human Chain Formed in Mumbai in Protest Against CAA (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MrAhmedSays)

Mumbai, January 29: Thousands of Mumbaikars formed a human chain in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Wednesday. The protesters, who wore badges with the message “Say no to CAA", held aloft banners against the controversial law. The mega human chain in which women also took part was formed from Oshiwara near Jogeshwari and extended till Amboli in Mumbai. Mumbai Artists Take Up Brush & Paint to Protest Against CAA, NRC.

Several pictures and videos of the protest are going viral on social media. The members of Bahujan Kranti Morcha (BKM) also called for a Bharat Bandh today in protest against CAA and proposed NRC. The BKM workers blocked the railway tracks at Kanjurmarg station. They also stopped a few trains.

Human Chain Formed in Mumbai in Protest Against CAA and NRC:

Massive protest against #CAA and #NRC this morning in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. Most shops are shut. Protesters have formed a human chain along SV Road, and they're out with placards, tricolour flying high 🇮🇳#IndiaAgainstCAA #IndiaAgainstNRC #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/EEzYh83vgS — Amaan Ahmed (@MrAhmedSays) January 29, 2020

Earlier, a similar protest took place in Kerala on Republic Day, where anti-CAA protesters formed 620-km-long human chain from Kasaragod to Kaliyakkavilai. The protest was also joined by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders.

Several organisations under the banner of "Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan" will be forming a human chain in Delhi on Martyrs' Day on January 30. The demonstrators will also observe a day-long fast and light candles in protest against CAA and NRC.

The Citizenship law seeks to provide nationality to six non-Muslim communities- Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi- from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who entered India before 2015 and faced religious prosecution.