Anti-CAA Rally in Bengaluru: Asaduddin Owaisi at Dias, Activist Amulya Stirs Row With 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan; Watch Video

Bengaluru, February 20: A ruckus erupted at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday. Owaisi was also present at the stage when a woman raised “Hindustan Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad” slogans. The woman has been identified as student activist Amulya. CAA Row: Asaduddin Owaisi Counters Amit Shah's 'Falsehood' Charge, Says Citizenship on Religious Basis ‘Antithetical’ to Constitution.

In the video of the incident which surfaced on social media, it could be seen that, Amulya barged on the stage and started raising slogans. However, she was stopped midday by the event organisers present at the stage. Later, police officials dragged her off the stage. The event was organised by the Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Federation. Asaduddin Owaisi's Party AIMIM Plans Anti-CAA March in Hyderabad.

Owaisi distanced himself from the slogans raised by the student activist by The AIMIM chief clarified that the woman was not associated with his party. He added that for him “Bharat Zindabad tha, Zindabad Rahega.” Delhi: Protesters Against CAA Reach India Gate, Traffic Affected in National Capital.

"We did not even invite this girl to participate in the event. She came here uninvited. We will ask the police to take action against her. This is a planted idea to ruin today's event," reported Deccan Herald quoting BBMP corporator Imran Pasha as saying.