Anti-CAA Rally in Bengaluru: Sedition Case Registered Against Activist Amulya For Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans at Asaduddin Owaisi's Event

Woman created ruckus during AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's rally in Bengaluru (Photo Credits: Screenshot/ANI)

Bengaluru, February 20: Moments after a student activist raised pro-Pakistan slogans at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, a sedition case was registered against her. According to reports, Amulya was booked under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. Karnataka police will now interrogate Amulya after which she will be produced before a court. Anti-CAA Rally in Bengaluru: Asaduddin Owaisi at Dias, Activist Amulya Stirs Row With 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan; Watch Video.

The rally was organised by the Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Federation against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The woman barged on to the stage and started raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans. Soon Owaisi rushed to snatch the mike from her hands. He was then joined by others who tried to remove her from the state. But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly. CAA Row: Asaduddin Owaisi Counters Amit Shah's 'Falsehood' Charge, Says Citizenship on Religious Basis ‘Antithetical’ to Constitution.

ANI's Tweet:

Case registered under Sec124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Amulya, the woman who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru today. Police to interrogate her. She will be produced before a court after her interrogation. https://t.co/SLjwmVQsBG — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais. The event was organised under the banner of "Save Constitution". The video of the entire incident surfaced on social media. In the video, it could be seen that after organisers tried to stop her, Amulya started raising "Hindustan Zindabad" slogans. Owaisi distanced himself from the slogans raised by the student activist.

The AIMIM MP said, “either me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here [Bengaluru rally]. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India” Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) corporator Imran Pasha claimed that the woman was not in the list of speakers.