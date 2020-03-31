April Fool 2020: On 1st April, Don't Fool Around with COVID-19 Rumours, Says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 31: On the eve of April 1 -- All Fools' Day -- the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appealed to the people not to fool around with COVID-19 rumours or messages, here on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow is April 1... On this day, people have a tendency to send jokes, pranks or messages to fool each other and enjoy but today, the entire state and the country is grappling with coronavirus," Deshmukh said in a video appeal. Pune Cops Warn Against False Information on COVID-19 on April Fool's Day.

Under these trying circumstances, if anybody tries to send wrong or misleading messages, circulate rumours which can create problems for the government, will not be tolerated. Cancel April Fool's Day 2020! This April 1, Let's Spread Smiles Instead of 'Purported' Fake News as Funny Pranks.

"Anybody found indulging in such rumour-mongering will be dealt with strictly and booked under the Cyber Crime laws. All are requested to cooperate with the government," Deshmukh said.