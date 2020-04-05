Arunachal Pradesh: Woman Officer in Itanagar Commits Suicide Over Work Stress During COVID-19 Pandemic, Reportedly Feared Passing On Infection to Her Son

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Itanagar, April 5: In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old officer in Arunachal Pradesh allegedly committed suicide reportedly due to stress related to work in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Reports inform that the victim, who was a woman disaster management officer in the northeastern state, ended her life at her residence in Itanagar. According to a report by Hindustan Times, an initial investigation by the police has ruled out foul play. A post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited.

The HT report further states that the officer was afraid that she would infect her young son as she used to venture out for duty amid the coronavirus crisis. She lived with her nine-year-old son, mother-in-law and eight other people. Her husband lives in another place. According to an investigation by the police, a day before the incident happened, the woman slept with her nine-year-old son in her room. While the son slept on the bed, she slept on the floor due to fear of infection. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

The incident came to light after the boy did not find his mother in the room on Saturday. Soon after, he asked the other members in the house about her. The body of the woman was found inside the bathroom, which was locked from inside. The report adds that the victim was allegedly drafting a resignation letter on Friday night, but she left it incomplete.

A police report said that she asked her driver to rest from Saturday onward as they had become too exhausted due to hectic schedule. When the driver enquired about his duties, she asked him to come late. So far, Arunachal Pradesh has recorded one coronavirus positive case. The patient had taken part in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.