Arvind Kejriwal and Manoj Tiwari Offer Prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place and Kalkaji Temple Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, See Pics

Arvind Kejriwal and Manoj Tiwari. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 7: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday offered prayers at temples ahead of the 2020 Delhi assembly elections. While the incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari visited the Kalkaji temple to seek blessings ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Delhi goes to poll tomorrow, on February 8, to elect the new assembly. Arvind Kejriwal Recites 'Hanuman Chalisa' During Show on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 On Being Asked by Journalist If He Knows it; Watch Video.

"Visited the ancient Hanuman temple of CP and took blessings of Lord Hanuman. Prayed for the progress of the country and Delhi. God said - "You are doing good work. Keep serving people like this. Leave the fruit on me. Everything will be good," tweeted Kejriwal after his visit. AAP Moves EC, Seeks FIR Against Parvesh Verma for Calling Arvind Kejriwal 'Terrorist'.

CP के प्राचीन हनुमान मंदिर जाकर हनुमान जी का आशीर्वाद लिया। देश और दिल्ली की तरक़्क़ी के लिए प्रार्थना की। भगवान जी ने कहा - “अच्छा काम कर रहे हो। इसी तरह लोगों की सेवा करते रहो। फल मुझ पर छोड़ दो। सब अच्छा होगा।” — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place and BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari offered prayers at Kalkaji Temple. Voting for the Assembly Election to be held tomorrow. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/ap0ZzhdVos — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

The Delhi Assembly Election campaigning saw the issue of Kejriwal's religious beliefs questioned as BJP leaders called the AAP chief names and chastised him for singing the Hanuman Chalisa. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, February 3, had recited the Hanuman Chalia when a TV journalist asked him if he is a "Hanuman bhakt" ahead of 2020 Assembly polls. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, who is fighting from New Delhi constituency, had also claimed that he regularly takes darshan at a Hanuman Temple in Connaught Palace.