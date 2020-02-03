Arvind Kejriwal Recites 'Hanuman Chalisa' During Show on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 On Being Asked by Journalist If He Knows it; Watch Video

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, February 3: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, February 3, recited Hanuman Chalia when a TV journalist asked him if he is a "Hanuman bhakt" ahead of 2020 Assembly polls. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, who is fighting from New Delhi constituency, also claimed that he regularly takes darshan at a Hanuman Temple in Connaught Palace. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 'Voters to Decide if I'm Terrorist or Not', Says Arvind Kejriwal, Hitting Back at BJP.

In an interview with News18, when Arvind Kejriwal was asked if he can sing Hanuman Chalisa, the AAP chief said that he knows it but he is not a good singer. After drinking a glass of water, Kejriwal started singing the verse as the crowd cheered for him. AAP Moves EC, Seeks FIR Against Parvesh Verma for Calling Arvind Kejriwal 'Terrorist'.

Arvind Kejriwal Recites Hanuman Chalisa:

Journalist thought to clean bowl @ArvindKejriwal by asking him to recite Hanuman Chalisa but he hit it for a Six outside the stadium by singing so well !! pic.twitter.com/IKQMJFB4To — Aarti (@aartic02) February 3, 2020

Delhi is going to polls on February 8, which is being touted as a major poll battle between Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As BJP has not named a CM face for elections, the saffron party said that it is fighting polls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

During an election rally on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had said that Arvind Kejriwal and Pakistan felt the pain when Article 370 was abrogated by the Central government. BJP MP Parvesh Verma also termed Kejriwal as "terrorist".

On the other hand, Kejriwal targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that he should be working towards improving law and order situation in the national capital and stop firing incidents such as ones in Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh.