Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP Moves EC, Seeks FIR Against Parvesh Verma for Calling Arvind Kejriwal 'Terrorist'

BJP lawmaker Parvesh Verma | File Image | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, January 29: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi against BJP MP Parvesh Verma, demanding registration of an FIR against Verma for calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist". Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma Face EC Action For 'Provocative' Remarks, Removed From BJP List of Star Campaigners.

Earlier, speaking to ANI with reference to the statement in which he called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "Natwarlal" and a "terrorist", Verma said, "I called him Natwarlal because he misguides people. He has made allegations against leaders in the past and had to apologise for the same.

So, he has a habit of telling lies. "And I called him a Naxal, not a terrorist. I called him so because he is misguiding people and those who are sitting at Shaheen Bagh. He says he is supporting those who are at Shaheen Bagh. So the Delhi Chief Minister is working in a similar way as that of the Naxals," the BJP MP said."Terrorists also work like this, they misguide people. If you see those who are damaging public property in Delhi they are no less than terrorists," he added.