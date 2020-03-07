Asianet, Malayalam News Channel, Thanks Centre for Revoking 48 Hours Broadcast Ban and Admitting ‘Mistake’

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 7: Malayalam News Channel Asianet News, whose broadcast was suspended temporarily by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for 48 hours, on Saturday thanked the Central government for revoking suspension and admitting that it was a "mistake". The channel was suspended along with Media One over its alleged communally insensitive coverage of Delhi violence. Delhi Violence: Ban on Two Malayalam News Channels Asianet and MediaOne, Imposed by I&B Ministry for 48 Hours, Lifted.

"We reiterate our pledge and promise to our viewers and government that we would continue to carry out our responsibilities most fairly, accurately, truthfully and also in full accordance with laws of the land," an excerpt from a statement by Asianet News was reported by news agency ANI.

ANI Tweet:

Asianet News,1 of 2 Kerala based channels whose broadcast was suspended temporarily:We reiterate our pledge&promise to our viewers&government that we would continue to carry out our responsibilities most fairly, accurately,truthfully&also in full accordance with laws of the land. https://t.co/Pw5IGHmuIa — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020

"It is reassuring that Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has admitted that ban was a mistake and would take appropriate steps if there was wrongdoing on part of Ministry," it added.

This development comes after Javadekar revoked 48-hour ban on Malayalam news channels hours after imposing a ban for alleged biased reporting. Javadekar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself expressed concern over suspension and said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government supports freedom for the press.