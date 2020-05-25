Assam Expects 300 More Cases of COVID-19 With Arrival of 60,000 People Coming to State, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Guwahati, May 25: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that they are expecting a rise of 300 more coronavirus positive cases when 60,000 people come into the state. The State Minister also said that those coming to Assam will be be segregated and send to their respective district by buses.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "When 60,000 people come into the state, then 300 more cases of COVID-19 are expected." It as per the current status, the number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 427 out of which 363 cases are active. Domestic Flights Resume Across India From Today; Check State-Wise Quarantine Rules And SOPs For Passengers.

Briefing about the management of incoming people in Assam, Sarma said, "Resident commissioners of different northeastern states will receive the people of their states, at Guwahati airport. They can take them to their respective bhawans or directly to the states."

Here's what Sarma said:

Meanwhile, Sarma informed that the number of flights will increase as Kolkata airport starts its operations from May 28 and trains will also start plying so next week will be challenging.