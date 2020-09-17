In a strange criminal activity, about 200 naked prisoners escaped jail in Uganda and ran away into a "wilderness". The jailbreak happened in the afternoon after they are said to have fled into the wilderness. They reportedly overpowered their warden before running into the wild and the police are still on the hunt for them. They dumped their distinctive yellow uniforms, that helped the guards spot them easily so that they could easily camouflage in the wild. Since it became difficult for them to spot, the authorities were not able to find them.

The Forces in the northeast are still searching for the inmates and one soldier along with two of the inmates who attempted escaping died in a firefight. Since, the police haven't been able to find them they have warned the people that the inmates are expected to raid local homes for clothes and other amenities. These 200 naked prisoners are on the run in Africa and they are being searched for after they broke into an armoury.

"They overpowered the warden who was on duty", Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, spokeswoman for the military said to Daily Mail. The jailbreak occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the army barracks in the district of Moroto. "They took off their clothes to avoid being spotted in their recognisable jumpsuits and ran into the foothills of Mount Moroto", said a spokesperson. "The pursuit is continuing," she further said.

