New Delhi, November 5: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the by-poll schedule for five Assembly constituencies in Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and one Parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Commission's schedule, the by-polls will be held on December 5 and the results will be declared on December 8. Assembly By-Elections 2022: Bypoll Schedule For 7 Seats Across 6 States Announced, Check Polling and Result Dates Here.

The Assembly seats are Padampur (Odisha), Sardarshahar (Rajasthan), Kurhani (Bihar), Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh) and Rampur (Uttar Pradesh). The Parliamentary seat is Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh). According to the poll panel, the last date of nominations for these byelections is November 17. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Announces First List of 43 Candidates for Upcoming Polls; Former BJP MLAs, Sitting RS Member Among Nominees.

The nominations will be scrutinised on November 18. while the last date of withdrawal is November 21.

Meanwhile, Gujarat will also hold the second phase of the Assembly polls on December 5, while the results for Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh will be out on December 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2022 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).