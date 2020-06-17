Atishi Tests Positive For COVID-19, AAP MLA Under Home Quarantine

Delhi, June 17: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena has tested positive for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe and advisor Abhinandita Dayal Mathur have also tested positive for the infection. This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in Delhi are rising day-by-day. Jyotiraditya Scindia Discharged From Hospital, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says, ‘Happy That He Has Recovered From COVID-19’.

Atishi is the Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly from Kalkaji constituency. This comes days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for COVID-19. Delhi has the third highest COVID-19 cases in the country with 44,688 individuals testing positive for the infection.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the Kajkaji MLA has played an important role in the fight against COVID-19 and prayed for her good health. "Atishi Ji has played an important role in the fight against Corona. I hope that she will be healthy as soon as possible once again," Kejriwal tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal Tweet:

कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में आतिशी जी का महत्त्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। मुझे उम्मीद है वो जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो कर एक बार फिर लोगों की सेवा में लग जाएंगी https://t.co/gIBRrYoNVh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was again tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after he admitted to a hospital after running a high-grade fever. “He is still running fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test. The results are expected by evening,” a senior official said.

In recent weeks, several politicians have tested positive for the infection. This includes Maharashtra state minister Ashok Chavan, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Also, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to hospital with flu symptoms.

