Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Atishi Tests Positive For COVID-19, AAP MLA Under Home Quarantine

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 03:31 PM IST
A+
A-
Atishi Tests Positive For COVID-19, AAP MLA Under Home Quarantine
Atishi (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, June 17: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena has tested positive for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe and advisor Abhinandita Dayal Mathur have also tested positive for the infection. This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in Delhi are rising day-by-day. Jyotiraditya Scindia Discharged From Hospital, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says, ‘Happy That He Has Recovered From COVID-19’.

Atishi is the Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly from Kalkaji constituency. This comes days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for COVID-19. Delhi has the third highest COVID-19 cases in the country with 44,688 individuals testing positive for the infection.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the Kajkaji MLA has played an important role in the fight against COVID-19 and prayed for her good health. "Atishi Ji has played an important role in the fight against Corona. I hope that she will be healthy as soon as possible once again," Kejriwal tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal Tweet:

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was again tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after he admitted to a hospital after running a high-grade fever. “He is still running fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test. The results are expected by evening,” a senior official said.

In recent weeks, several politicians have tested positive for the infection. This includes Maharashtra state minister Ashok Chavan, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Also, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to hospital with flu symptoms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Aam Aadmi Party AAP Akshay Marathe Arvind Kejriwal Atishi Marlena Coronavirus COVID 19
You might also like
India-China Stand-Off: Sonia Gandhi Says Congress Stands With Indian Army adnd Indian Govt in This Time of Crisis: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
News

India-China Stand-Off: Sonia Gandhi Says Congress Stands With Indian Army adnd Indian Govt in This Time of Crisis: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans to Avoid Gathering at Stadium As Premier League 2019–20 Returns Post COVID-19 Break
Football

Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans to Avoid Gathering at Stadium As Premier League 2019–20 Returns Post COVID-19 Break
Hong Kong Disneyland Reopening Date is June 18; Know Everything About New Guidelines and Ticket Reservations to Ensure Social Distancing
Travel

Hong Kong Disneyland Reopening Date is June 18; Know Everything About New Guidelines and Ticket Reservations to Ensure Social Distancing
California Gym Reopens With Plastic Pods Made of Shower Curtains For People to Work Out While Maintaining Social Distancing, View Pics and Videos
Viral

California Gym Reopens With Plastic Pods Made of Shower Curtains For People to Work Out While Maintaining Social Distancing, View Pics and Videos
Supreme Court Slams Delhi Govt for Failing to Protect Doctors, Nurses Engaged in Serving COVID-19 Patients, Directs Administration to Support Them
News

Supreme Court Slams Delhi Govt for Failing to Protect Doctors, Nurses Engaged in Serving COVID-19 Patients, Directs Administration to Support Them
Steroid Dexamethasone Shows Promise in Improving Survival Rates in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients: All You Need to Know About the Drug!
Health & Wellness

Steroid Dexamethasone Shows Promise in Improving Survival Rates in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients: All You Need to Know About the Drug!
English Premier League 2019-20 Returns to Action After 100 Days Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Football Fans Excited
Football

English Premier League 2019-20 Returns to Action After 100 Days Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Football Fans Excited
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee May Skip PM Narendra Modi's Video Meet on COVID-19 After Being Excluded From Speakers' List
News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee May Skip PM Narendra Modi's Video Meet on COVID-19 After Being Excluded From Speakers' List
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement