Aurangabad, June 26: A factory of Bajaj Auto, based in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, was shut temporarily after 79 employees tested positive for coronavirus, reports said on Friday. The cluster outbreak in Aurangabad emerged amid a sharp spike of COVID-19 cases in the district, with the overall tally crossing 4,200 as per the latest count.

The Bajaj plant will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, reported ABP Majha. The channel claimed that two employees of the company also died due to the highly contagious disease.

While the report stated that the factory will remain shut for next two days, it could not be confirmed whether the Bajaj plant would be resuming regular operations from Monday. The premises are expected to be thoroughly sanitised over the next 48 hours.

The Maharashtra Health Department, in the statistics released on Thursday, said Aurangabad's tally of infections jumped by 230 in the preceding 12-hour period. The total count of cases surged to 4,266, whereas, the death toll stood at 218.

Industrial plants and factories began resuming operations in Maharashtra last month, after lockdown measures were relaxed in the third and fourth phase. From June 8, the state government launched a phase-wise 'Mission Began Again' to gradually restart all sectors of the economy.

