New Delhi, September 22: The Bada Business 'Retail Ka Mahakumbh' event will be held virtually on Sunday, September 27. Dr Vivek Bindra, who heads Bada Business, would be guiding the event attendees on how to expand their businesses in an era where global brands are making inroads and the chorus is "vocal for local".

Dr Bindra, in a video released on his Youtube Channel, announced that he would be sharing business strategies that he would be useful for both - those who rely on an offline retail consumer base and even those who want to reap the benefits of the surging e-commerce market.

Watch Dr Vivek Bindra Explaining How 'Retail Ka Mahakumbh' Will Help Attendees to Implement Retail Expansion Strategies:

The event is free for anyone who wants to gain from the knowledge that would be imparted by Dr Bindra - who is also among the top motivational speakers of India. For those planning to attend the 'Retail Ka Mahakumbh', the registration could be made online at the official portal of Bada Business. Click here for direct link of registration.

About Bada Business

Bada Business was founded with the vision to empower Indian Entrepreneurs & MSME businessmen and businesswomen with the knowledge, skills and network to grow their enterprise. Dr. Vivek Bindra’s YouTube channel is the world’s largest YouTube channel with 11.9 Million subscribers on entrepreneurship and business.

Bada Business offers world class education in Hindi language – the largest spoken language in the Indian subcontinent. The flagship program by Bada Business is EAE (Everything About Entrepreneurship). The company also offers in-depth problem solving for entrepreneurs with its problem solving courses.

About Dr Vivek Bindra

Dr. Vivek Bindra is Asia’s No.1 motivational speaker and business coach. He is the Founder and CEO of Bada Business Pvt. Ltd. The YouTube channel of “Dr. Vivek Bindra” is the world’s largest on entrepreneurship and business in Hindi language.

