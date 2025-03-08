Mahrajganj March 8: A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter here, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Thursday night when the survivor's mother had gone to her parent's house, SHO of Kotwali police station Satyendra Kumar Rai said. Hapur Shocker: Dalit Woman Raped, Forced to Settle Matter for INR 2.5 Lakh in UP; Accused Booked 2 Years Later After He Circulates Sex Assault Video.

In her complaint, the girl's mother told the police that her husband raped her daughter while she was away and threatened to poison her if she told anyone about it, Rai said. Based on the woman's complaint, the accused was arrested and the girl was sent for medical examination, Rai added.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.