As the city braces for the largest bathing festival of the Mahakumbh, Mauni Amavasya, preparations are nearing completion to ensure the smooth arrival of millions of devotees. The Prayagraj Rail Division has announced the operation of over 150 special mela trains to accommodate the influx of pilgrims expected for the auspicious occasion. Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most significant days during the Mahakumbh, is marked by a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. With millions of devotees descending upon the city for the festival, the Railways have made extensive arrangements to ensure their safe and comfortable travel. When Is Mauni Amavasya 2025? Know Maghi Amavasya Date, Tithi, Significance and Rituals To Mark the Auspicious New Moon Day.

Over 150 Special Trains to Operate for Mauni Amavasya Festival

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of the Mahakumbh's largest bathing festival, Mauni Amavasya, preparations are nearly complete. Prayagraj Rail Division plans to run over 150 special mela trains for the millions of expected devotees pic.twitter.com/C5T7ULTXYw — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

