Chandigarh, December 27: At least eight persons were killed and 18 injured on Friday when a private bus carrying more than 45 passengers skidded off the road and fell into a dirty and toxic water drain near Bathinda town in Punjab after crashing a bridge, an official said. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The accident occurred on the Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo road when it fell in the Lasara drain at Jeewan Singhwala village. The cause of the deaths was mainly due to drowning in the drain, the police said. Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said eight persons have died, and the injured individuals were admitted to nearby hospitals. Punjab Road Accident: 8 Killed As Bus Falls Into Drain in Bathinda Amid Heavy Rainfall, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

The bus was pulled out of the drain using a JCB with the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police and the civil administration. The rain hampered the rescue and search operation. Bathinda Urban legislator Jagroop Singh Gill told the media at the accident spot that five died on the spot while three succumbed to serious injuries during treatment. "Nearly 18 are being treated at the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital. Doctors have been instructed to ensure treatment," Gill said. Punjab: Car Flips on Moga-Kotkapura Bypass While Avoiding Stray Animal, Airbags Save Driver (Watch Video).

Bathinda Bus Accident

A private bus traveling from Sardulgarh to Bathinda met with an accident and fell into the drain. DC Bathinda along with SSP Bathinda visited the accident site to assess the situation. Rescue operations were promptly initiated with the help of local volunteers. pic.twitter.com/8CRscgwBeO — BATHINDA POLICE (@BathindaPolice) December 27, 2024

8 Killed in Bus Accident

VIDEO | Punjab: At least eight people lost their lives after a bus fell off a bridge in Bathinda amid heavy rainfall. Rescue operation is underway and details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/y7o8PfmqOt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2024

The bus was on the way from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda city when it skidded and fell into a drain. Senior civil and police officials were on the spot to supervise rescue operations. Eyewitnesses said the bus crashed through the railing of a bridge before it fell into the drain. Locals rushed to the accident well ahead of the local authorities to get the people out of the bus and took them to the hospital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours, warning against heavy rainfall. It warned that thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected amid cold weather conditions.

