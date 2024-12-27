At least eight people were killed when a bus carrying around 50 passengers fell into a drain in Jiwan Singh Wala Village, Bathinda, during heavy rainfall on Friday, December 27. Reportedly, the bus, which was travelling from Sardulgarh to Bathinda, plunged off a bridge, causing five fatalities on the spot and three more later succumbing to injuries at the hospital. Videos from the site have surfaced on social media, showing rescue efforts as bystanders and authorities worked to pull people from the bus through windows. Rescue operations are still ongoing, and more details are awaited. Punjab Road Accident: 3 of Family Killed As Bike-Cart Collides Head-On With Private Bus on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road.

8 Dead as Bus Falls Into Drain in Punjab

VIDEO | Punjab: At least eight people lost their lives after a bus fell off a bridge in Bathinda amid heavy rainfall. Rescue operation is underway and details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/y7o8PfmqOt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2024

Bus Falls into Drain in Bathinda

A bus full of passengers (40-45) fell into a drain on the Bathinda- Talwandi sabo highway. Reports of 5 casualties. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/lafrZ40ZAF — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) December 27, 2024

