Benchmark Entertainment announces yet another song titled Yaara starring internet stars Bhavin Bhanushali and Vishal Pandey.

The announcement was made by revealing the first look poster showcasing the actors in a playful mood highlighting the key element of friendship through it.

Yaara is directed by Dhruwal Patel along with creative direction by Jigar Mulani under the banner of Benchmark Entertainment.

The music label has so far treated the masses with various tracks that have garnered immense love and appreciation from the fans across the nation.

This upcoming song is crooned by Suraj Chauhan and is set to release soon.