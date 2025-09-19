Actor and social media influencer Vishal Pandey suffered a serious injury while shooting. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame accidentally cut the nerves of his hand with glass and had to undergo two surgeries. Sharing shocking details on social media, Vishal revealed that the artery leading to his heart was saved by just inches. Otherwise, half his body could have been paralysed. Posting photos of himself from the hospital bed, the actor said he won’t let this setback affect him and will return stronger. ‘I’m Covered in Bruises’: Karishma Sharma Suffers Serious Injuries After Jumping From Moving Local Train in Mumbai, ‘Ragini MMS Returns’ Actress Shares Painful Experience From Hospital (View Post).

Vishal Pandey Suffers Major Injury While Shooting

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday (September 18), Vishal Pandey shared a few pictures and videos of himself from the hospital bed. He wrote, "Accidents have a way of shaking you up. While shooting, I accidentally cut my nerves with glass, something I never imagined could happen while doing the one thing I love the most: acting. Two operations later, I’m here, paused, forced to put everything on hold. For someone chasing his dream physique(nazar is real), his dream career, this feels like one of the darkest days."

Vishal Pandey Opens Up on Close Call, Escaping Major Injury

Vishal Pandey further stated that it was nothing short of a blessing after doctors told him he had escaped something really major. He thanked his family, friends, and all his fans for their prayers and blessings. He wrote, "And yet… you’ll still see me smiling in these pictures. Why? Because once I’m back to full strength, nothing and no one will be able to stop me. Even in this condition I won’t pause. This little setback won’t define me; it’ll fuel me. Like they say, the sun always rises again. And so will I."

Vishal Pandey Shares Health Update After Major Injury

When Vishal Pandey Grabbed Headlines on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

A physical confrontation from Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024 went viral. YouTuber Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey after he made a remark about his second wife, Kritika Malik, who was also a part of the reality show. The controversy happened after Vishal expressed his admiration for Kritika in secrecy to Lovekesh Kataria, saying, "Kritika bhabhi mujhe bohot acchi lagti hai." (I like Kritika bhabhi a lot). While Vishal maintained that he didn't mean it in a wrong manner, the matter became one of the most talked-about topics of the season. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Vishal Pandey’s Parents Break Down Over Slap Incident Involving Their Son; Demand Armaan Malik’s Eviction (Watch Video).

Earlier this year, Vishal Pandey made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival to represent his international film Far Away From Home.

