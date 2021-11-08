Bengaluru, Nov 8: In a case of fraud in Bengaluru, a 50-year-old man was duped for more than Rs 5 lakh. Three miscreants duped the man in a hotel in Bengaluru on October 8 after he went to meet a stranger following 'good morning' messages on WhatsApp. A complaint was lodged at the Govindapura Police Station.

According to complaint, the 50-year-old man said he was receiving 'good morning' texts from a stranger regularly for two years. He had received nearly 20 messages from that stranger in past two years. Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Businessman Duped Of Rs 9.12 Lakh On Pretext Of Huge Returns On Investments In Share Market

According to a report published in TOI, the man received a message from the WhatsApp user on October 8. He then reportedly went to see her to the location she sent him. When he went to see her at a hotel near Veeranapalya at night, he was surprised to see a total of three people inside the room.

The victim alleged that the trio introduced themselves as police and accused him of being a drug peddler. After that they snatched his credit card and wallet. The three men then forced him to unlock his phone informed police. After a while, the accused left the hotel, locking him inside the room, the man alleged. He somehow managed to flee the hotel and upon reaching home he found out that about Rs 3,91,812 had been transferred from his account in five transactions.

Then later, he got another message saying Rs 2 lakh was transferred from his account. Based on the details of the complainant, the cops have caught one accused while the other two are still fugitives.Further investigation is underway.

