Hyderabad, October 25: In an incident of online fraud, a Hyderabad business was duped for Rs 9.12 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The victim has been identified as Chandulal Chowdhary. The fraudsters cheated Chowdhary on the pretext of investments in the share market. A complaint has been registered in the matter. The complainant is a resident of the Ram Nagar area of the city. Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Youngster Duped Of Rs 3 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster On Pretext Of Updating His Bank Details.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, Chowdhary received a message from an unknown person on WhatsApp. The accused assured the victim of huge profits on investments in the share market. The fraudster asked Chowdhary to download a mobile application. Initially, the victim transferred Rs.5,000 to the bank accounts provided by the fraudster for investing in share markets.

The victim transferred Rs 9.12 lakh over the period of one week provided by the fraudster. Upon realising that he was duped for his money, Chowdhary approached the cybercrime police. A case has been registered in the matter. The police have launched an investigation to nab the accused.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a software engineer was duped for Rs 12.97 lakh by online fraudsters. Cyber crooks cheated him on the pretext of the high rate of returns on investments. Kumar works as a Team Lead with a software firm. A case was registered in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).