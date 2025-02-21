Bengaluru, February 21: A shocking incident of a woman being gang-raped by four youths she knew at a private hotel in Bengaluru came to light on Friday. According to police sources, the incident had taken place on the terrace of a private hotel near the Jyothi Nivas College under the Koramangala police station limits. The woman registered a complaint with the police early on Friday and the police have launched a hunt for the accused.

The victim has been admitted to a private hospital and she is being treated. The police have visited the crime scene and gathered information and CCTV footage from the surrounding buildings. Further details regarding the incident are yet to emerge The incident comes a month after a woman waiting for a bus in Bengaluru's K.R. Market was gang-raped, and robbed of her jewellery, cash and mobile phone on January 21. The woman lodged a complaint with the Women's Police Station in the Central Division, said officials. Bengaluru Shocker: Madrasa In-Charge Arrested for Brutally Assaulting Girl Students Studying at Institution Over Minor Mistakes.

The police have detained one person in connection with the incident and were grilling him. The victim was waiting for the bus to go to the Yelahanka locality and had inquired from the accused about the availability of the bus to her destination. Taking advantage of her situation, the accused posing as good samaritans told her they knew where the bus would stop and took her along, before committing the crime. An incident of kidnapping and gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman was reported on April 25, 2024. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Killing Four-Year-Old Daughter in Karnataka; Case Registered Against Husband.

According to police, the victim was kidnapped by five persons and gang-raped in an isolated place. The victim had also undergone brutal torture by the accused. Following the complaint by the family of the victim, the High Grounds police had arrested the rapists.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

