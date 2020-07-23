Bengaluru, July 23: Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike sealed doors of two flats with steel sheets after a person residing there was found infected with coronavirus (COVID-19). However, the steel sheets were removed after a female occupant of the flats complained on Twitter, sharing pictures of her doors getting sealed. Bengaluru: List of COVID-19 Hospitals in the City With Live BBMP Dashboard For Checking Availability of ICU Beds, Ventilators And Other Details.

According to news agency ANI, doors of two flats in a building near Dommalur were sealed with steel sheets by officials of the Bengaluru civic body. This was done after a person residing in those flats had contracted COVID-19. The doors were sealed despite the fact that a woman and her two children and an elderly couple reside in those flats. Following the civic body's action, the woman shared pictures of her sealed doors on Twitter. Bengaluru Bike Rider Hits 300 Kmph Speed During Lockdown, Lands in Police Custody After Video Goes Viral (Watch Video).

The pictures trigerred outrage with people calling the Bengaluru civic body's move as bizarre. Subsequently, the steel sheets were removed from the doors and put up on the staircase leading to the floor where the COVID-19 case had been reported.

Doors of Two Flats Sealed With Steel Sheets in Bengaluru:

Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike sealed doors of 2 flats near Dommalur,in a building wherein a #COVID19 case was reported.A woman with 2 children&an elderly couple stayed in those flats.After the woman tweeted about incident officials removed steel sheets from doors. pic.twitter.com/hJ7GtiEIaa — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

Karnataka on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of 5,030 new COVID-19 cases. Single-day deaths too clocked a new high with 97 patients succumbing to the infection. The state has so far reported 80,863 cases, including 1616 fatalities.

