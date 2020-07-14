Bengaluru, July 14: As COVID-19 cases have seen a surge in Bengaluru, people are finding it difficult to find a hospital. To help them, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched an online dashboard showing real-time bed availability for novel coronavirus patients. Karnataka Govt Issues Circular Advising Strict Isolation/Quarantine at Home for Those Who Get Tested for COVID-19 and Awaiting Result.

The online dashboard contains detail such as total reserved beds, occupied and available bets and the beds blocked by the BBMP. In addition, it also displays real-time bed availability in 102 hospitals in Bengaluru. The link for the dashboard - http://chbms.bbmpgov.in/portal/reports. "Now it is public! #BBMP dashboard on real-time bed availability for #Covid19 patients," BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar tweeted.

BBMP Dashboard on Real-Time Bed Availability for COVID-19 Patients:

Meanwhile, Bengaluru will go back into lockdown on Tuesday. The seven-day shutdown will begin at 8 pm. Public and private transportation will be prohibited except for emergencies. The shops selling essentials items will also be allowed to open.

“Movement of passenger vehicles to and from Bengaluru area only in case of emergency after obtaining valid passes and strictly adhering to the prevailing SOPs/guidelines issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare," the order specified.

Government offices can operate with 50 percent staff. Firms in Bengaluru's IT sector handing back-end operations of global corporations will also be allowed to operate with 50 percent staff allowed on premises at any one time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).