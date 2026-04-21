A 27-year-old woman was taken into police custody on Tuesday following the brutal murder of her partner in South Bengaluru’s Anjanapura neighborhood. Authorities allege that Prerna, a telecom store employee, lured her boyfriend, Kiran, to her residence before tying him to a chair and setting him on fire. The incident was reportedly recorded on a mobile device as it unfolded.

According to police, Prerna and Kiran had been colleagues and in a relationship for over a year. However, the relationship had recently become strained. Prerna reportedly told officials she felt neglected and believed Kiran was avoiding marriage. On Tuesday, taking advantage of being alone at home, she invited him over to discuss their future. Bengaluru Shocker: Migrant Worker Arrested After Raping 11-Year-Old Girl, Given INR 150 To Stay Silent.

Woman Sets Boyfriend Ablaze After Faking Marriage Proposal in Bengaluru

Once Kiran arrived, Prerna allegedly convinced him to participate in a surprise. She blindfolded him and began tying him to a chair, claiming she was mimicking a "new-age" marriage proposal style popular in foreign countries. Kiran initially objected to being restrained but eventually complied after being told it was part of the romantic gesture.

Once the victim was fully restrained and unable to see, Prerna reportedly retrieved a pre-arranged flammable liquid. Police state she doused Kiran with the accelerant before lighting him on fire. Investigators believe she filmed the incident on her phone, watching as the 27-year-old succumbed to his injuries. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Video Call to Girlfriend.

Neighbors alerted authorities after the disturbance was discovered, but the victim could not be saved. Deputy Commissioner of Police DL Nagesh confirmed the arrest following a preliminary interrogation.

"We took the woman into custody and, after questioning her, we have established that she set the man on fire and killed him," DCP Nagesh stated. "They were in a relationship, and she felt he was ignoring her."

The investigation is currently ongoing as forensic teams examine the digital evidence and the scene of the crime. Prerna remains in custody pending further legal proceedings. The incident has caused significant shock in the Anjanapura area, highlighting a tragic end to a dispute between the two coworkers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).