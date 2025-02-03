A sub-inspector from Maudha police station in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, was caught on camera allegedly taking a bribe to alter case charges. Identified as Rajesh Kumar, the officer was seen accepting money from two individuals in a viral video on February 3. The footage shows him discreetly putting the bribe in his pocket while engaging in conversation. Reports indicate that pon being called by the Superintendent of Police (SP) for questioning, Kumar claimed he had taken the Aadhar card as part of his duties. Uttar Pradesh: Suspended for Indiscipline, UP Police Inspector Mohit Yadav Seen Selling Tea on Street in Jhansi; Video Goes Viral.

UP Cop Caught Taking Bribe on Camera, Video Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)