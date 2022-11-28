Mumbai, November 28: The Bengaluru police recently filed a complaint against a man for allegedly blackmailing his partner over their private videos. The incident came to light after a 32-year-old woman lodged a complaint against her live-in partner. The woman said that her partner has recorded private videos of them and blackmailed her about the same.

According to a report in the Times of India, the woman in her complaint alleged that her partner blackmailed her by using private videos of them which he had recorded. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case and has began an investigation in the matter. Bengaluru Shocker: College Professor Sends Porn Videos to Student on Instagram; Booked.

The woman told cops that she and the suspect, identified as Naveen Kumar, became close friends seven years ago. An officer privy to the case said that both the complainant and the suspect are private firm employees. The officer said that as per the woman's complaint, she started staying with Kumar after divorcing her husband.

The officer further said that the couple, who were living together started having fights over petty issues. Amid all of this, the woman informed Kumar that she wants to move out, however, Kumar said that he would kill her if she moved out. The complainant also said that Kumar showed her private videos of them and threatened to share it with her friends and even on social media. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'.

"He blackmailed me and demanded sex and money. I gave him cash to stop him from posting the videos," the woman said in her complaint. Kadugodi police officials said that they will summon Kumar for questioning before taking further action in the case.

