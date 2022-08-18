Mumbai, August 18: In a shocking incident, an electrician from Bihar allegedly killed his wife after she denied him stating that he was uncivilised. After killing his wife, the accused dumped her body in Shiradi Ghat. Shockingly, he later went to the police station and filed a complaint stating that he was missing. However, he ran out of luck when the cops suspected something fishy and when interrogated, he confessed to the crime.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Pruthvi Raj Singh, a resident of Madiwala. Cops said that Singh's partner in crime, Sameer Kumar, is still at large. During his confession, Singh told cops that he was upset with his wife Jyoti Kumari, who accused him of behaving like an animal. He also claimed that his wife had lied about her age at the time of their marriage. Gujarat Horror: Man Slits 15-Year-Old Girl’s Throat, Stabs Brutally in Chest; Accused Detained.

A police officer said that Singh came to Bengaluru two years ago and was living in Maruthi Nagar. The officer further said that nine months ago, Singh married Jyoti who was chosen by his parents. "At the time of marriage, she had informed our family that she was 28 years old. Later we found out that she was 38 and 10 years older than me. She never agreed to sex and insulted me and my parents by calling us uncivilised animals," Singh told cops.

After facing humiliation from his wife, Singh decided to kill her and sought the help of his friend Sameer Kumar, a resident of Sitamarhi. At Singh's request, Sameer came to the city in the last week of July in order to help his friend finish off his wife. The duo hired a friend's cab and on August 3, the two along with Jyoti drove all the way to Udupi. While returning back from Udupi, the duo strangled Jyoti before dumping her body at Shiradi Ghat.

The following day, Singh approached the police to file a police complaint, however, he got busted when cops questioned him. Later, the police recovered Jyoti's decomposed body and sent it for an autopsy. Mizoram Shocker: Intoxicated Man Thrashes Wife Accusing Her of ‘Consuming Liquor’, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

"Singh told us that Jyoti would leave home several times and later return on her own. Also, whenever she left home, her mobile phone would be switched off, he claimed. But when we checked, we found her cellphone was on earlier and only now it was switched off. We found the couple left for Udupi in a car on August 3," a police officer said.

