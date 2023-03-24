Bengaluru, March 24: Three policemen attached with the Bengaluru police allegedly kidnapped a man and demanded Rs 45 lakh ransom from his relatives to free him. Two civilians were also helping the cops in the crime. The police arrested a constable while the other accused, a sub-inspector, was on the run.

The Marathahalli police Saturday caught a man named Ramanjaneya for allegedly smuggling tiger nails and skin, reported TOI. However, sub-inspector Rangesh, head constable Harish KL and constable Mahesh Nayak, and two private individuals, identified as Zakir Hussain and Shabbir Khan, had allegedly held Ramanjaneya captive at a secluded place near Marathahalli station. Chennai Shocker: Youth Hacked to Death by Married Woman’s Family for Eloping in Puzhal .

Harish then allegedly called Ramanjaneya’s family and informed them that he was kidnapped and demanded a ransom of Rs 45 lakh for his immediate release. They threatened to imprison him forever if the money was not paid. Fearing threat to Ramanjaneya's life, his relative, identified as MB Shivaramaiah, approached Bagalur police on Tuesday to register a complaint. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Pours Hot Boiling Oil on Boyfriend After Learning He Was Going To Get Engaged to Another Woman in Erode.

While the investigators were unaware of the police involvement, a probe revealed that Rangesh and Harish were behind the incident. The Bagalur police arrested Harish and two others named Shabbir and Zakir for helping the accused. While Ramanjaneya, Zakir, Shabir and Harish have been arrested, the others are still at large. All three cops have been suspended.

City police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said they had booked a kidnapping case against the accused. Cops have arrested the constable and will will soon arrest Rangesh and Mahesh Nayak.

