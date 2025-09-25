Bengaluru, September 25: A bizarre marital dispute in Bengaluru has taken a violent turn after a newlywed woman allegedly demanded INR 2 crore from her husband for not consummating their marriage and later assaulted him with the help of her family. The case came to light after the husband, Praveen KM, filed a police complaint against his wife, Chandana, and ten of her relatives, accusing them of harassment, assault, and intimidation.

According to the complaint, Praveen, a resident of Govindaraj Nagar and originally from Chikkamagaluru, married Chandana on May 5, 2025, in Tarikere, Chikkamagaluru. After their wedding, the couple started living in Saptagiri Palace, Bengaluru. On their first night, Praveen reportedly hesitated to have sex, which led Chandana to insist on medical tests. Doctors declared him physically fit but attributed the hesitation to mental stress, advising rest. ‘Unnatural Sex With Wife a Punishable Offence’: Himachal Pradesh High Court Rejects Contention That Husband Cannot Be Prosecuted Under Section 377.

However, Chandana allegedly pressured Praveen repeatedly and, after three months, demanded INR 2 crore in compensation for his inability to engage in sexual relations. Matters escalated when, on June 5, nearly 20 of her relatives allegedly gathered at Praveen’s house, held a panchayat, and demanded that property worth INR 2 crore be transferred to Chandana. ‘Unnatural Sex, Non-Consensual Sex With Major Wife Not Rape’: Chhattisgarh High Court Acquits Man Accused of Causing Wife’s Death by Inserting Hand Into Her Rectum.

The situation turned violent on August 17 when Praveen returned from a temple visit. He claims Chandana and her relatives barged into his house, assaulted him, injured family members, damaged property, and blocked access to the residence. CCTV footage and medical reports were submitted as supporting evidence.

Praveen further alleged that Chandana insulted him, spread defamatory remarks within the family, and repeatedly harassed him for financial compensation linked to his failure to consummate the marriage. Police have registered a case and initiated investigations against Chandana and her relatives under relevant sections of law.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

