Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Rahul Gandhi. She will march for a short period before departing for Delhi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in the Mandya district after a two-day break due to Dasara. Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru on Monday and offered prayers at a temple in the H D Kote Assembly segment on Wednesday on the occasion of Dussehra. Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Day 4 in Karnataka; Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Likely To Join Rahul Gandhi

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joins Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders and workers during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mandya district pic.twitter.com/iSXNW8zciV — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

