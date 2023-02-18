Chandigarh, February 17: Haryana's Leader of Opposition and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Friday demanded a fair investigation and prompt action into allegations of family members who have accused cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal, led by Monu Manesar, of killing two men and burning the bodies on charges of cow smuggling.

"The finding of burnt bodies of two people in Loharu in Bhiwani is a serious issue," Hooda said in a statement here. He said the incident has once again made it clear that there is no such thing as law and order in the state. The government should take cognisance of the matter and conduct a fair investigation and take prompt action. Cow Vigilantism in Haryana: Two Youth From Rajasthan Kidnapped, Burnt to Death in Bhiwani on Suspicion of Smuggling Cow.

Charred remains of both men -- Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 28, -- were found in a car in Haryana's Bhiwani. They belonged to Rajasthan's Bharatpur where families of the deceased sought compensation of Rs 51 lakh and a government job each and refused to perform last rites till their demands were met.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, condemning the killing of Junaid and Nasir, said one accused has been detained in the case and search is on for remaining accused. Haryana Shocker: Two Human Skeletons Found Inside Charred Vehicle in Bhiwani, Probe On.

According to the complaint, Junaid and Nasir were abducted from Bharatpur by Bajrang Dal cow vigilantes. Mohit Yadav aka Manesar, named in the FIR, has 83,000 followers on Facebook and 2,05,000 subscribers on YouTube. He received a silver play button from YouTube in October last year. After a case was registered, Manesar, a member of Cow Protection Task Force hailing from Haryana's Manesar, claimed that that he's being framed.

"This incident is unfortunate. We came to know about this incident from social media. The strictest action should be taken against all the accused in this incident. We are fully prepared to cooperate in the investigation," Manesar said in a video. He has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. Manesar has been absconding after a viral video showed him firing rounds in Haryana's Pataudi, where clashes were reported between two groups last week.

