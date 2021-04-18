Chandigarh, April 18: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The 73-year-old Congress leader and his wife are in Delhi and they will get themselves admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon as a precautionary measure, party MLA B B Batra told PTI.

"Hooda had mild fever on Saturday. Later, he and his wife got themselves tested for COVID-19 and their report was positive," he said. When contacted, Hooda told PTI over phone that he had fever but was feeling okay. He said that his and wife's COVID-19 test reports have come positive.

प्रारंभिक लक्षण दिखते ही RTPCR जाँच करवाने पर मेरी और मेरी पत्नी की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आयी है। डाक्टरों की सलाह पर हम मेदांता अस्पताल में उनकी निगरानी में हैं, फिलहाल हमारे सभी पैरामीटर्स सामान्य हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए सभी लोग कृपया अपनी जाँच करा लें। — Bhupinder S Hooda (@BhupinderSHooda) April 18, 2021

On Friday, another senior Congress leader from the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, had also tested COVID-19 positive. Last year Hooda's son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda had also contracted COVID-19. Coronavirus Surge: Indian Railways' Coaches Converted into COVID-19 Care Coaches.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, several top politicians from Haryana have contracted the infection. They include Chief Minister M L Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala, state Home Minister Anil Vij and a few other ministers and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.