Bihar, October 28: Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 33.10 percent till 1 pm in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Voting began in 71 Assembly constituencies of the state amid tight security by following all the COVID-19 precautions on Tuesday.

Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Covid-19 patients will vote in the last hour of the day. In left-wing extremism-affected regions, the polling period has been restricted till 5 pm. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1: PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Exercise Their Right to Vote While Following Safety Precautions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi urged people to go out and exercise their right to vote while following all the safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bihar election, the first assembly election since the coronavirus outbreak, is being held in the middle of the pandemic.

Voter Turnout of 33.10% Recorded Till 1 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections, raking up the Ayodhya issue and urging the people to defeat the opposition which had ushered in a "jungle raj" in the state and embezzled funds meant for development schemes.

The second and third phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 will be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

