New Delhi, October 28: Polling in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 has begun amid tight security. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and he urged people to exercise their right to vote while following the necessary precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. From wearing masks to maintaining 'Do gaj doori', PM Modi reminded 'pahele matdaan, fir jalpaan kare'.

A total of 71 constituencies spread over 16 districts are having their polls in this phase of the election. Over 2.14 crore electorates will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates. This is one of the first major elections across the globe taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: First Phase Voting Begins, 1,066 Candidates in Fray for 71 Seats.

Here's what PM Modi tweeted:

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज पहले दौर की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड संबंधी सावधानियों को बरतते हुए, लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी हिस्सेदारी सुनिश्चित करें। दो गज की दूरी का रखें ध्यान, मास्क जरूर पहनें। याद रखें, पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2020

The Election Commission listed strict guidelines for the safe conduct of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 include lowering the cap on the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80 or those afflicted with or suspected to be carrying the virus.

Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Covid-19 patients will vote in the last hour of the day. In left-wing extremism-affected regions, the polling period has been restricted till 5 pm. The second phase of polling for 94 seats will take place on November 3. The third phase of polling for the remaining 78 constituencies will be conducted on November 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).