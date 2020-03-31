Bihar Man Beaten To Death By Two Maharashtra Returnees In Sitamarhi's Madhaul Village For Informing Corona Help Centre

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Sitamarhi, March 31: A man was beaten to death after he informed Corona help centre about the return of two people from Maharashtra in Sitamarhi district in Bihar. The two members of a family had returned to Madhaul village. 20-year-old Bablu Kumar, who lives in the same village, informed authorities about their return which angered the suspected people. Deaths Due to Lockdown in India: More Than 25 People, Mostly Migrant Workers, Lost Lives Due to Coronavirus Shutdown-Related Reasons, Say Reports.

After giving samples to the health department, the angered families of the two people thrashed Bablu. The severely injured youth was admitted to Runnisaidpur PHC but seeing his condition worrisome, the doctors referred him to another hospital. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 31.

ANI Tweet:

Bihar: A man was beaten to death by 2 people, who had returned from Maharashtra, & their families y'day in Sitamarhi's Madhaul village. The deceased had informed Corona help center about their return which had allegedly angered families of the 2 people.7 people have been arrested — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

On his way to Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bablu succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case into the matter and arrested seven accused. Investigations have been launched into the matter.

Bihar government has asked villagers to inform the help centre and administration of people coming from outside states in their villages and towns so that suspected cases can be screened. However, the government has not taken any initiative regarding the safety of informers.