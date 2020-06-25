Patna, June 25: At least 22 people were killed in thunderstorms, lightning and rains in Bihar in the past 24 hours, State Disaster Management Department said on Thursday. Government official Upendra Pal said that the deaths included 12 people who were working on fields in Gopalganj district, 174 kilometres away from capital city Patna. Bihar Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning Between June 24 to 29, Asks Administration to Take 'Precautionary Measures'.

India Meteorological Department has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim over the next three days. "There are also chances of flooding so we have informed State and the central government," RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD, said.

ANI Tweet:

22 people killed due to thunderstorms in Bihar in the last 24 hours: State Disaster Management Department — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

The Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar had earlier asked the district administrations to take "suitable precautionary measures" as the rainfall may result in the "inundation of low lying areas."

Meanwhile, last year until September 39 people were killed in thunderstorms and monsoon rains. This year the southwest monsoon reached Bihar on June 12. Typically, the monsoon arrives in the state by mid-June.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).