Disturbing videos of animal cruelty have surfaced online, showing Mohammad Alam, also known as 'Aalam Dancer,' torturing a dog in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The horrifying footage reveals Alam engaging in inhumane acts, including tying a dog upside down from a tree, repeatedly kicking it, and heartlessly swinging it by a leash. These acts were allegedly recorded for Instagram reels, showcasing the extreme measures taken to gain online attention. One video shows the dog being mercilessly tossed into the air, while another captures Alam standing on a tree branch, swinging the helpless animal like an object. The footage has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with netizens condemning the cruelty and demanding immediate action. In response, Bhagalpur police have assured the public of strict measures against the accused, emphasizing the seriousness of the case. Animal Cruelty in Raebareli: Man Brutally Thrashes Tied Cow With Wooden Stick in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Man Named 'Aalam Dancer' Records Instagram Reels While Torturing Dog in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Take cognizance immediately @PoliceBhagalpur @bihar_police@dmbhagalpur This boy has crossed all limits of brutality with his dog.From causing pain & horrifying acts like throwing the dog into fire & hanging it upside down from a tree etc this is nothing short of barbaric/crime pic.twitter.com/gIf1e4KKJK — Tarun Agarwal (@AntiCrueltyCell) January 4, 2025

Police Assure Action as Disturbing Videos Surface Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)