Bihar S*x Racket: Girls Injected to Look Older, Forced Into Pregnancy; Babies Allegedly Sold for INR 5 Lakh

A shocking report by Dainik Bhaskar alleges a shocking network in Bihar where minor girls were groomed, injected, impregnated, and then pushed into baby-selling deals through orchestra and hospital links. The report claims agents, middlemen, and doctors were part of the same chain, turning vulnerable girls and newborns into a trafficking business.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the racket operated through orchestra setups that functioned like a red-light area, with girls brought in from outside districts and even other states. The investigation says agents promised quick money, controlled the girls, and used hospitals to handle delivery and child trade.

The report describes a sting conversation with an agent named Vicky, who allegedly discussed “rates” for girls and linked the business to a doctor in Siwan. Dainik Bhaskar says the doctor offered to “adjust” the baby, arrange delivery, and handle the matter without police trouble, while also quoting money for the process. S*x Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: Prostitution Ring Operating from Spa Exposed; 7 Women, Including 4 Thai Nationals, Rescued.

One of the most disturbing claims in the report is that minor girls were allegedly given hormonal injections to make them physically appear older. Dainik Bhaskar says the girls were injected by quack doctors, and that these injections were used to accelerate body changes so they would avoid police scrutiny.

The report also alleges that some girls were trapped by men presented as boyfriends, who then pressured them into pregnancy. Once a girl became pregnant, the baby was treated as a liability and allegedly sold through contacts in hospitals or through agents who handled the transfer. S*x Racket Busted in Pune: 5 Women Rescued As Crime Branch Raids Massage Centre in Datta Nagar.

Dainik Bhaskar further claims that the same network had buyers ready for newborns and that the hospital system was used to make the transactions look routine. In the reported sting, the doctor allegedly discussed money from the delivery, while the middleman coordinated the sale and said the girl would be kept under watch.

The report includes testimonies from girls who said they were injected repeatedly and made to look older than their actual age. One girl reportedly said she was taken away young, kept in Delhi and Ballia, then injected for months until her body changed and she looked much older.

This matters because the allegations combine child trafficking, medical misuse, and forced exploitation in one system. Similar Indian baby-trafficking cases have shown that such networks often rely on doctors, intermediaries, and desperate women or buyers, with newborns sold for large sums.

Dainik Bhaskar also cites a case in Saran district where a 24-day-old baby was allegedly sold and later recovered by police. That case, along with the sting findings, suggests the problem may be broader than one person or one hospital.

The misuse of hormonal injections as dangerous and potentially life-threatening. It specifically notes that oxytocin misuse has long been associated with premature puberty risks and has faced regulatory action in India.