Bill Gates Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Commends His Leadership For 'Flattening COVID-19 Curve' in India

File image of Bill Gates with PM Modi | (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 22: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, lauding his "leadership" for the reduction in COVID-19 spread rate in India. The global philanthropist credited the Modi government of taking a balanced approach amid the pandemic, and placing higher emphasis on saving human lives. India's COVID-19 Curve Flattening in Last Few Days, Says AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

"We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown," Gates said in his letter to Modi.

"Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians," the American business magnate further added. He also expressed support for Aarogya Setu app strategy -- through which the government aims to keep a real-time track COVID-19 suspected cases.

Gates praise for the Indian Prime Minister comes amidst his veiled criticism of US President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He expressed his dissent publicly past week, after the American head of state launched a tirade against the World Health Organisation (WHO) and halted its fundings.

"Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs WHO more than ever," Gates had said.

The Bill and Melinda Gates' Foundation, headed by the former Microsoft chief, had on earlier occasions as well expressed their admiration for Modi's work. On the latter's visit to the United States, a humanitarian prize was conferred upon the Indian PM by the organisation for his drive to build over 11 million toilets in India.