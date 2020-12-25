New Delhi, December 25: Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother Bimla Prasad died on Thursday night. The Union Minister took to Twitter to share the tragic news with his followers and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. He informed that his mother was ailing for some time.

He said, "My mother was a deeply pious lady and a woman of great conviction. She had been actively involved in supporting the Party right from its very beginning." He attributed his mother as his source of inspiration and all my achievements in life are because of her blessing. Ravi Shankar Prasad Escapes Unhurt After Blades of Union Minister's Helicopter Broke at Patna Airport: Reports.

Here's what Ravi Shankar Prasad said:

She was a source of my inspiration and all my achievements in life are because of her blessing. May her soul rest in peace. माता जी मेरी सबसे बड़ी प्रेरणा का स्रोत थीं और उनका आशीर्वाद मेरी सफलता की कुंजी है। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। pic.twitter.com/dLzLHbPOfu — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 25, 2020

Ravi Shankar Prasad further shared how his mother actively participated in the famous JP Movement of Bihar as a woman volunteer. Remembering about her, he said, "I recall leaders like Atal Ji, Deendayal Ji, Nana Ji Deshmukh relished food and hospitality by her during their visit to Patna."

