New Delhi, January 7: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed strict precautionary measures to prevent Avian bird flu infection in Delhi. In a meeting with officials of the Animal Husbandry unit of the Development Department in the Secretariat today, he reviewed the preparedness in this regard.

Sisodia directed intensive monitoring across Delhi and to also make strict ‘Dos and Don'ts' guidelines to be immediately implemented across city’s poultry marketplaces. He also directed the officials to carry out large scale sample collection and ensure frequent reporting of the same.

It is noteworthy that not a single case of positive bird flu has been reported in Delhi so far. On 28 October 2020, the Delhi government issued an alert to all doctors and concerned people of the state and issued a directive to monitor bird flu. Following this, on January 4, 2021, a guideline was issued to all the doctors to continue their regular sample collection and its strict monitoring. Apart from this, health checkup and monitoring of ducks is also being done in various water bodies in the city. MCD Commissioners Pulled Up by Environment Committee Over Rising Levels of Dust and Air Pollution in Delhi, Says AAP MLA Atishi.

Doctors of all 48 Veterinary Hospitals of the Department of Development, Animal Husbandry Unit of Delhi Government are continuously monitoring bird flu across the state. Also, 11 rapid response teams have been formed which are regularly collecting samples. So far, more than 100 samples have been collected and sent to the designated lab in Jalandhar. The report is expected by Monday.

In the meeting, Sisodia directed the officials to keep a close watch on the poultry birds coming in from neighbouring states. He also instructed them to keep a close watch on the birds at major bird sites, especially poultry markets, water bodies, zoos among other potential hotspots. These include Ghazipur Fish and Poultry Market, Shakti Sthal Lake, Sanjay Lake, Bhalswa Horseshoe Lake, Delhi Zoo, and smaller water bodies in DDA parks among others. Sisodia directed them to monitor the sample collection from all such areas on a regular basis and send in frequent reports.