Thiruvananthapuram, December 9: Samples of ducks sent from Purakkad in Alappuzha district of Kerala have tested positive for bird flu, laboratory reports show. Authorities confirmed that the reports have come from the Bhopal based lab of National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases where the samples have tested positive for H5N1 influenza virus.

Consequently, the state veterinary authorities have instructed to cull birds at the Thakazhi village council and 10 teams have been formed for it. According to reports, this virus can spread rapidly through the air, but it rarely affects human beings. Bird Flu in India: 11-Year-Old Boy Suffering from Avian Influenza Dies at AIIMS in Delhi, First Death Due to H5N1 in India.

Incidentally for the duck farmers especially in Alappuzha district, this is a big blow because with Christmas season round the corner, duck along with chicken has a huge demand.

