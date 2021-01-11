Mumbai, January 11: Maharashtra confirmed cases of Bird Flu. According to a Times Now report, CM Uddhav Thackeray called for an urgent meeting to discuss on the same on Monday.

Deepak Mughlikar, District Collector, Parbhani said, "Three days ago, 800 chickens in Murumba village died due to bird flu. District administration had sent blood samples of dead chickens to National Laboratory. Reports confirm that the chickens died of bird flu." Bird Flu Scare in Karnataka: Sale of Chicken Falls in Bengaluru as People Shun Poultry Meat.

All Birds in Poultry Farms Within 1-km Radius of Muramba Village to be Culled

All birds in poultry farms within a one-kilometer radius of Muramba village, will be culled. Sale & purchase of birds within a 10-km radius is suspended. All people in the village are being tested for the virus & a medical team is present: Parbhani District Collector #Maharashtra https://t.co/lwol3NbBoV — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

Mughlikar further informed that all birds in poultry farms within a one-kilometre radius of Muramba village will be culled. Sale & purchase of birds within a 10-km radius is suspended. All people in the village are being tested for the virus and a medical team is present to assess the situation.

Other than Maharashtra, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat confirmed cases of Avian Influenza as the cause of the recent bird deaths.

